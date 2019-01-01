KCCA FC's Mutyaba strikes to hand Vipers SC their first loss

The Venoms had not tasted defeat before in 14 matches but they remain at the top of the league despite the stumble against the current champions

Kampala Capital City Authority FC have defeated their traditional Ugandan Premier League (UPL) rivals Vipers SC 1-0 at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Wednesday.

The result means Vipers have lost their first match in the ongoing campaign after Muzamiru Mutyaba struck the only goal which handed the reigning champions a slender home victory.

The two rivals had to square it out without key players with the Kasasiro Boys missing the first goalkeeper and captain Charles Lukwago, midfielder Nicholas Kasozi and striker Allan Okello who are with the national team preparing to face Malawi in an Afcon 2021 qualifier on Sunday.

Hassan Jurua, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Julius Poloto were all ruled out of the big clash due to injuries.

On the other hand, the Venoms were missing the services of their top scorer Fahad Bayo and who is also with the Cranes.

Abdul Karim Watambala, Denis Kiggundu and Ahmed Amayo are also out as they are sitting for their national examinations.

Vipers are still leading the log with 33 points after playing 15 matches with second-placed BUL FC enjoying 29 points from the same number of games.

BUL and Proline FC drew 0-0 in their respective tie.

KCCA have lost two matches so far but have played 10 matches and have amassed 22 points. The Kampala-based side has played fewer matches due to their previous participation in both the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup before they were knocked out by Petro Atletico and Paradou AC respectively.

KCCA XI: Jamil Malyamungu, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Ali Abubakar Gift, Keziron Kizito, Jackson Nunda, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba

Subs: Ali Mwirusi, Musa Ramathan, Herbert Achai, Steven Sserwadda, John Egbuonu Odumegwu, Sam Ssenyonjo, Joseph Kafumbe

Vipers SC XI: Fabien Mutombora, Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Geoffrey Wasswa, Siraje Ssentamu, Brian Nkuubi, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Tito Okello, Dan Sserunkuma, Innocent Wafula.

Subs: Derrick Ochan (GK), Ibrahim Tembo, Farouk Musisi, Abraham Ndugwa, Frank Tumwesigye.