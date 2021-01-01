KCCA FC’s Aheebwa, UPDF FC’s Kisala win Premier League awards for December

The duo has been picked as the outstanding individuals for the competition before it went on a temporary break because of Chan

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) striker Brian Aheebwa and UPDF head coach Kefa Kisala have been voted the player and coach of the month of December 2020 respectively.

Aheebwa won the monthly award after beating Ben Ocen of Police FC and Brian Kalumba of UPDF. On the other hand, Kisala was nominated alongside Sam Ssimbwa of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) before he emerged the best coach of the month.

The winners are given USh1 million as well as a trophy for their exemplary performances during that period. The Premier League is on a break in order to give the national side and the selected players time to participate in the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament.

Aheebwa, who was signed in the last transfer window, has scored seven goals for the 13-time Premier League champions. The seven goals for Aheebwa are among the 119 goals that were scored across the league in five games.

The majority of Aheebwa’s goals came against Onduparaka FC where he scored four which also enabled KCCA to go to fourth place with nine points before the league went on a break. Ocen has scored one fewer goal and his side is third with 10 points.

On the other hand, Kalumba has scored five goals for debutants UPDF and also had a memorable day when he scored four against Kitara FC. The Soldiers are surprisingly leading as they have 12 points, one more than URA.

Kisala denied coach Ssimbwa an opportunity to be crowned as the best coach for a second consecutive month.

“This success is attributed to the management, technical staff and players,” the UPDF tactician said after winning the award.

“As a newly promoted club, this is a great motivation for us. Our initial target was to finish in the top five and the chase is still on.”

URA have not lost a single game in the season as their campaign had started to pick up speed before it was paused because of the upcoming Chan.

The selected Ugandan players are already in Cameroon for an ongoing pre-Chan tournament that is set to culminate on January 7.