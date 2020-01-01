KCCA FC will treat Vipers SC like any other team – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach stresses the importance of getting a win when they face the Venoms in a top of the table clash

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has explained why they won't approach their Uganda Premier League match against Vipers SC differently from other matches.

With nine games left to the end of the league season, KCCA cannot afford to drop points especially in a fixture against the log leaders.

A win could get KCCA to within two points of Vipers while a draw will keep the status quo.

Coach Mutebi has now revealed they will not be under any pressure when they take onto the pitch at St. Marys Kitende, adding they will tackle the clash like any other league match.

“We are fired-up ahead of this game. We want to close the gap between us and the leaders,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“We have no pressure and this is not that title decider. We will take it like any other game. We shall play our way and hopefully, we can pick the maximum points against Vipers.”

KCCA were 1-0 winners against the Venoms in the reverse fixture held at Startimes Stadium, Lugogo.

KCCA has won five of their last six games in all competitions while Vipers have won three of their last six games in all competitions.

In the last 20 matches played between both clubs, KCCA has picked up six wins and shared the spoils five times while hosts Vipers has won nine times against the champions.

KCCA midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba is back to full fitness and is likely to start against Vipers. The number 10 scored the only goal against Vipers in the reverse fixture.

Julius Poloto, Kato Samuel, Sadat Anaku will face a late fitness test to determine their participation in the game. The trio trained with the team in the last training ahead of the fixture.

The game comes a little early for John Revita, who stepped up his recovery and is now able to run.