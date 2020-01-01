KCCA FC will release Okello and Kizza if they don’t want to stay – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach insists they are keen to keep the two players but will not force them to stay if they don’t want to

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated they will not stop striker Allan Okello and midfielder Mustafa Kizza from leaving the club.

There have been reports the two players have refused to renew contracts with the Ugandan champions and could ditch the side for greener pastures.

However, coach Mutebi insists the club is willing to extend the contracts of the two players but they will not force them to sign if they don’t want to.

“There has been this grapevine talk of Allan [Okello] and Mustafa [Kizza] not willing to extend their contracts,” Mutebi is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“We are going to present what we believe as a club to them. And these are players we have groomed to be confident, to make the right decision. So when we offer these contracts and they are not happy, then we shall let them go.”

Okello, who was crowned the best player in Uganda last year, has been linked with a move to Wydad Athletic Casablanca (WAC) while Kizza has been rumoured to be in talks with Tanzanian outfit Azam FC.

“All these boys were contracted in 2016, including Steven Sserwadda, Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo that generation of players who we hinged our project, we are going to extend their contracts,” Muebi continued.

“It’s been our policy since we joined here that we promote players from our development side and already we are promoting three in Sunday Opio, Dominic Ayella and Moses Aliro.”

On whether the club will sign new players this January window, Mutebi said: “We are not interested in bringing in new players.

“What we have experienced whenever we have brought in players, most of them have not helped to solve the problems we had with the exception of Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Mike Mutyaba.

“So why should we spend our energy on teaching them again instead of preparing our own? We have this young squad and we only have to extend their contracts so they stay at the club. They have started their career by winning so we have justification to tell the club to hand them juicy contracts.”

KCCA will open their second-round campaign with a clash against Mbarara City FC at Lugogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Okello and Kizza are some of the notable players that were promoted from the KCCA FC junior team in 2017. Others include Peter Magambo, Julius Poloto, Noel Nasasira, and Herbert Achai among others.