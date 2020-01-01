KCCA FC will go for nothing but a win against Mbarara City FC – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach stresses the importance of winning their first match of the New Year at home

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has sent a clear warning his side will be going for a win when they face Mbarara City FC in the Uganda Premier League on Wednesday.

The champions will open their second-round campaign at Lugogo Stadium and coach Mutebi has insisted their main target is to start the New Year with a win.

“We want to start the second round and the decade on a high,” Mutebi is quoted by the club’s official website.

“The only way we can do that is picking maximum points against Mbarara City. We face an enterprising side in Mbarara City and we expect them to give us a run for their money. The fact is we want to win each and every game we play and try to defend the title.

“We have some of our players that were involved in Cecafa and good some of them have attained the winning status like Revita John and others. We do not hope to make any new signings this January but rather promote a few youngsters to the senior side.

“I will keep handing the youngsters the opportunity to play and showcase their ability. We were top of the scoring charts in the first round with 32 goals but I believe we can do better than that.”

The much-anticipated fixture has gathered unimaginable hype around it given the fact that the visitors left it late to collect three points from the champions away in Mbarara last November.

KCCA knows a win against Mbarara City will get them to 35 points, one away from current league leaders Vipers SC, who play later this week.

Reigning player of the year Allan Okello (fever), and Jurua Hassan (knee) are ruled out due together with Sadam Juma and Jackson Nunda, who stepped up their rehabilitation on January 7.

Out of the five matches between the two sides, KCCA have never beaten Mbarara, only managing four draws and one defeat.