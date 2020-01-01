‘KCCA FC will fight for every available point to win league’ – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach insists the race for the league title is still far away from being decided and urges his players to win every match

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated his side will fight for every point available as they strive to retain the Uganda Premier League title.

KCCA are currently second on the 16-team league table, four points fewer than leaders Vipers SC, but coach Mutebi insists there is still a long way to go in the battle for the title.

“A league is a marathon, not a sprint. We still have 10 games to fight for it and we shall give our very best in the remaining games,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

KCCA will host 10th-placed Maroons FC at Startimes Stadium, Lugogo on game day 21 of the league this term on Tuesday. KCCA were 3-1 winners against the prison side in the reverse fixture held at Luzira grounds.

Ahead of the fixture coach Mutebi said: “We have prepared well ahead of the game against Maroons despite our injury issues. Kasozi, Revita, and Poloto have joined the long injury list.

“Sadam, Keziron, Senjobe, Sserwadda and Serunkuma are back. We have to see how we can accommodate them in the team.

“We cannot afford to make the mistakes we made against URA FC. We have tried to correct mistakes from the past game and we have to go again.”

In the last seven matches played between the two clubs, KCCA has picked up five wins and shared the spoils twice. Maroons have not won against KCCA in the last seven matches.

KCCA’s previous league game produced a huge setback when midfielder Julius Poloto and defender John Revita limped off injured. The extent of their absence is not known as yet but it is certain they will not feature against the prison side.

Revita’s absence means Kato, Obenchan or Magambo will start at the heart of the defence against Maroons.