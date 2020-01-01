KCCA FC will continue to fight for title despite Bright Stars defeat - Mutebi

The Ugandan coach refuses to give up on the title race despite his side losing again in the league

KCCA FC coach Mike Mutebi has insisted his side will not stop chasing the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title after the latest setback on Tuesday.

The Ugandan champions succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Bright Stars in a match played at Kavumba Recreation ground.

The defeat allowed Vipers SC, who won 4-2 against Proline FC, to open up a seven-point lead at the summit.

“We did not do certain things right and the opposition used the few chances they got. They used them and they had a very good plan of stopping us from playing; so they almost won all the one-on-one situations and pressed better than us, so they deserved to win,” Mutebi is quoted by New Vision.



“The decision making of our front runners was a bit lacking and we are still operating at 45% as a team and still inconsistent, but it is up to us to continue fighting for the trophy,”



After the match, angry KCCA fans attacked Mutebi accusing him of among other things over benching key players and wanting to leave the club in turmoil before he leaves for another job. He had to be rescued by Police.



Mutebi missed some of his first-team stars like Allan Okello, Charles Lukwago and Mustafa Kizza for various reasons including injury and many due to licensing issues because of their lack of having their national identity cards.



The victory saw KCCA remain second on the log with 35 points, seven below leaders Vipers.