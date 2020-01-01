KCCA FC, Vipers SC welcome ‘drop in the ocean’ Fufa financial support

The federation approved the allocation of some cash to the clubs to help mitigate the widespread effects of the Covid-19 outbreak

Premier League sides Vipers SC and KCCA FC have reluctantly welcomed the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) $500,000 (UShs1.8b) grant.

The Fufa Executive Committee on August 17 approved the appropriation of the Fifa Covid-19 relief grant of $500,000 which will be deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts within the next 14 days.

From the solidarity grant allocations, the 16 Premier League clubs will receive a total of USh527 million which means each of the teams will receive USh33 million.

The Fufa Big Leagues clubs are set to get USh15 million each which means their total share is USh240 million.

KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi said although they welcomed the support, it is actually just "a drop in the ocean" given their needs.

“Any income that is received by the club makes a difference given that it was not expected,” Muhoozi told Daily Monitor.

“However, considering our expenses, this is a drop in the ocean but we are, nonetheless, grateful.

“In future, such funds are allocated to clubs as per their wholesome contribution to the game and not on a flat basis.

“Our expenses are way above the others and likewise what we bring to the table is different as showcased by our various budgets presented to Fufa as per club licensing requirements.”

Meanwhile, recently crowned league champions Vipers said the solidarity grant will help cover a small part of their financial needs.

“It may help to mitigate a small percentage of the club’s financial and operational obligations to staff and players,” the club’s spokesperson Abdu Wasike told the same publication.

“The second batch of $500,000 from Fifa will solve an extra percentage.

“The stakeholders are many, except I thought Fufa administration had received their share already in the operational fund earlier sent by Fifa.”

Fufa CEO Edgar Watson confirmed the federation was in the process of applying for the women’s football grant and that all stakeholders will be informed of any developments in this regard as soon as they happen.

The step taken by Fufa came after a number of top clubs wrote to it requesting that they are covered in the relief plan that the federation was set to get from the world governing body.

The clubs cited the hard economic environment they were operating in since the coronavirus pandemic hit their operations.