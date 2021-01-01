KCCA FC, Vipers SC claim convincing wins as Mbarara City down Wakiso Giants

The games that were played at various venues are part of the opening actions of the Premier League second round

Kampala Capital City Authority FC registered a 3-0 win over BUL FC in a Ugandan Premier League encounter on Friday in Jinja.

Filbert Obenchan, Charles Lwanga and Julius Poloto scored the goals that handed the Kasasiro Boys the win under the new coach Morley Byekwaso.

KCCA made the first attempt on goal in the 20th minute when Obenchan's cross found Lwanga in the box but he failed to connect properly with the delivery.

Steven Sserwada came close to opening the score for the home side in the 35th minute but his effort went out from a good goal-scoring position, while a combination between Dennis Iguma, Sserwada and Sadat Anaku failed to break the deadlock in the 39th minute for KCCA.

In the 45th minute, Obenchan scored the first goal in Byekwaso's dispensation when he headed in a free-kick delivered by Bright Anukani.

Lwanga scored his eighth goal in 11 games to hand KCCA another goal when the second half had barely started.

Sserwada was replaced by the returning Poloto as Byekwaso made a change in the 55th minute.

Poloto almost added the third goal a minute after the hour mark but he was denied by the woodwork.

Lwanga was replaced by Andrew Kigozi in what was the second substitution for the Kasasiro Boys. A minute later, Keziron Kizito came on for Anukani.

Poloto, who had been out for one year, finally found the back of the net in the 75th minute as the former champions picked up a healthy win.

Meanwhile, Vipers SC claimed a 3-0 win over Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces in their respective Premier League showdown at Bombo Military Grounds.

Paul Mucureezi scored for the Venoms in the 14th minute from the penalty spot after they started the game with a high tempo. Richard Basangwa and Disan Galiwango could have stretched the lead in 20th and in 24th minutes, respectively, but their efforts went off target.

Ceasar Manzoki, who is enjoying a good time with the Premier League champions, scored the second in the 27th minute after a solo effort. Basangwa could have added another goal in the 37th minute but he sent his effort over the bar.

Manzoki scored his second of the afternoon in the 81st minute after he connected with Abraham Ndugwa's delivery to head powerfully into the net.

Finally, Mbarara City won 2-1 in their contest against Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Tom Masiko scored the opener for the Purple Sharks in the fourth minute before Henry Kitengenyi equalised for the visitors in the 40th minute.

Mbarara City then won a penalty in the 85th minute which was successfully converted by Solomon Okwalinga.