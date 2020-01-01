KCCA FC, Vipers SC lead rivals to launch ‘Wear Your Local Jersey’ financial initiative

The move is meant to urge supporters to stand with their teams as they will not be able to attend matches in person due to Covid-19 pandemic

Premier League clubs have launched the ‘Wear Your Local Jersey’ and 'Buy Uganda, Build Uganda' campaigns that are expected to help the teams improve on their financial health.

The initiative that was launched on Thursday at Lugogo Stadium is aimed at urging the supporters to buy merchandise belonging to their clubs in order to help increase revenues from the same materials.

The initiative ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda’ is purposely meant to promote the local football industry through urging the Ugandans to support local football through the initiative before and during the 2020/21 season.

It is also meant to have a collective voice as the Ugandan football clubs drive the same cause.

The aim is to generate revenue and grow the brand of Ugandan football through various stakeholders proudly purchasing the local apparel and wearing it to give visibility to the clubs in order to attract overall value.

Vipers SC, Police FC, URA FC, SC Villa, Express FC, and Wakiso Giants are the pioneer clubs that have so far agreed to push the goals of the initiative by rallying their fans around the call.

In a statement, former Premier League champions KCCA explained in detail the importance of the move that has been made public ahead of the new season.

“KCCA together with the other clubs in the Ugandan Premier League have championed a campaign called ‘Wear Your Local Jersey’ as a drive that will ensure local football stakeholders support and build the Ugandan football industry,” the club’s statement read as obtained by Goal.

“Uganda football fans are urged to buy local apparel from their various Premier League clubs and proudly wear them to promote and grow the Ugandan football.

“In challenging times like these where the Covid-19 pandemic has struck the local football industry hard since March 20 2020, where sports activities were suspended, merchandise is one of the ways that the clubs can generate funds.

“This comes at a time when fans will not be able to watch football live in stadiums but can extend their support to their clubs through buying merchandise.”

The Kampala club further explained how they intend to use funds that will be collected from their own fans.

“Additionally, 5% of KCCA club’s revenue from the sale of the jerseys will go towards supporting Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) by the end of the 2020/21 season,” it concluded.

“This is one of the many campaigns that Ugandan clubs intend to do in driving a collective voice for a cause we believe will grow the local game and industry at large.”

The Ugandan leagues are expected to begin in mid-November after the conclusion of the playoffs.