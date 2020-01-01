KCCA FC, Villa SC defeat minnows to advance in Uganda Cup

The Ugandan Premier League heavyweights showed they mean business as they sealed their place in the next phase of the annual competition

KCCA FC have advanced to the second round of the Kampala Cup after defeating minnows Catda FC 2-0 on Friday evening.

The Ugandan Premier League champions were kept at bay until the 30-minute mark when defender John Revita rose highest to head home the opener from a Mustafa Kizza assist.

Debutant Moses Aliro marked his first appearance in the KCCA jersey with a thunderous strike which doubled the advantage in the 88th minute.

Last year's finalists' Bright Stars made it to the next hurdle after defeating Koboko Rising Stars by a solitary goal. The lone strike came after 19 minutes courtesy of James Angu.

Nine-time winners Villa SC defeated Super Eagles 4-1 at Pece Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

The visitors managed to score their goals through David Owori, Bashir Mutanda, Abdallah Salim and Ronald Magwali to ensure safe passage to the next round.

Other results

Catda FC 0-2 KCCA FC

Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Six O'clock 1(2) - 1(4) Kitara

Gbaba 0(1) - 0 (3) Kiboga Young

Young Elephants 0(1) - 0(4) Maroons