KCCA FC unveil new jersey, squad numbers for 2020/21 season

The former champions have unveiled their yellow and blue jersey ahead of the new campaign set to kick-off in November

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have unveiled their new home kit and squad numbers for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

The former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions have unveiled the new yellow and blue jersey in a video featuring defender John Revita and three members of the squad.

According to the video, the new replica jersey for the fans will hit the market on Monday and will go for 35,000ugx (adults) and 40,000ugx for kids.

More teams

The unveiling of the new jersey comes just two days after the club confirmed new squad numbers ahead of the new campaign set to kick-off on November 20.

With 10 new signings, one promoted from the junior side, and one player returning from loan, changes in shirt numbers had to be rung in the squad.

The amazing KCCA FC home kit for 2020/21 is here.

Watch here 👉https://t.co/jtDqvl01lD



Available for sale starting Monday 19th October 2020

35,000ugx - Adults

40,000ugx - Kids#KCCAFCJersey #KCCAFChomekit #WeAreKCCAFC #MoreThanJustAClub pic.twitter.com/LdDk4yVS5E — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) October 18, 2020

Italian signing Mazengo Loro has been handed shirt six while midfield gem Bright Anukani will don shirt 20. Shirt number 10 has been handed to Juma Balinya who signed for the club from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia while Samson Kigozi will wear shirt 11.

Teenager Andrew Kawooya will take over shirt 12 formerly donned by Kizza Mustafa while Ashraf Mugume will don the famous shirt 15 once donned by club legend Philip Omondi

Striker Charles Lwanga will don shirt 18 while Moses Kalanzi will wear shirt 27, Brian Aheebwa will have shirt 9 as his, and Denis Iguma will don shirt 25 formerly donned by Allan Okello.

Article continues below

In other shirt number changes. Musana Hassan has been moved from shirt 23 to shirt three formerly donned by Moses Aliro who will now don shirt 26, Keziron Kizito will don shirt 17 and his former shirt number 20 will be donned by Bright Anukani.

KCCA will be seeking to wrestle the UPL title from Vipers SC and will also take part in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Official Squad Numbers: MWIRUSI Ali Ramadhan (1), KATO Samuel Nemeyimana (2), MUSANA Hassan (3), MUSA Ramathan (4), REVITA John (5), MAZENGO Loro Stefano (6), GIFT ALI Abubakar (7), AYELLA Dominic (8), AHEEBWA Brian (9), BALINYA Juma (10), KIGOZI Samson Andrew (11), KAWOOYA Andrew (12), MAGAMBO Peter (13), ANAKU Sadat Happy (14), MUGUME Ashraf (15), ACHAI Herbert (16), KEZIRON Kizito (17), LWANGA Charles (18), SSERWADDA Steven (19), ANUKANI Bright (20), SSENYONJO Samuel (21), POLOTO Julius (22), BUKENYA Joseph Kizza (23), LUKWAGO Charles (24), IGUMA Denis (25), ALIRO Moses Okabo (26), KALANZI Moses (27), OBENCHAN Fillbert (28), MATOVU Hassan Muyomba (29) and KAFUMBE Joseph (30).