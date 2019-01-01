KCCA FC to host Kyetume FC without key quartet

The UPL champions will play host to the Mukono-based outfit who have experienced a poor debut in the top-flight

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) will welcome Ugandan Premier League (UPL) newcomers Kyetume FC without four key players on Saturday.

Jackson Nunda, Jurua Hassan, Sadam Juma, and Sadat Anaku are all injured and will not be part of the team which will face the visitors at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Meanwhile, the return of Julius Poloto could be welcome news for coach Mike Mutebi. Poloto resumed light training over the week and it is upon the coach to decide whether he will be involved or not.

Simon Sserunkuma also returned to full action and did take part in the training sessions with the first team. He has been out since playing against Paradou AC of Algeria in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs earlier this month.

KCCA have engaged in 11 matches and gone on to win seven, drawing and losing in two matches in the domestic season so far.

The reigning champions have been sharp in front of goal at home and have registered 11 goals there, out of 18 which they have scored in all the matches played.

The newcomers have conceded 20 goals which point to a probable tougher outing against the Kasasiro Boys in the capital city, Kampala.

The tie will be Kyetume's last game of the first leg while KCCA will still have another four games to conclude the first round.

The pile-up is due to their previous participation in the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup.