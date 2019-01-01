KCCA FC thump SC Villa to claim the Kampala Derby bragging rights

The Kasasiro Boys emerged big winners on Friday evening after heavily beating their town rivals on Friday

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) defeated SC Villa 4-1 in a Kampala Derby duel staged at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Goals from Joseph Kafumbe, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello were enough to hand KCCA a morale-boosting win especially after losing the previous match to Mbarara City.

Amir Kakomo scored SC Villa's lone goal.

It took KCCA just 10 minutes to get their first goal when Kafumbe fired past SC Villa's goalkeeper Said Keni. After some good work from teenager Sam Ssenyonjo, Kafumbe did not disappoint as he managed to drive the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Ssenyonjo saw two of his chances go wide in the 24th and 27th minutes. In the first instance, his header glanced wide after he was picked inside the box by Mutyaba Muzamiru while in the second case he failed to beat Keni after he had collected a fine pass from Kizza Mustafa and shot wide.

Samuel Kato thought he had added the second goal for KCCA in the 37th minute but his goal was ruled out for offside by referee William Oloya.

Ssekisambu scored the hosts' second goal a minute after Kato's one had been ruled out. Ssenyonjo worked his way past SC Villa's markers before laying the ball on Ssekisambu's and the forward slotted home with considerable calm.

Ssenyonjo would have earned himself a brace in the 52nd minute but his free header went slightly over the bar as dominant KCCA attacked their hosts relentlessly.

One minute past the hour mark the Kasasiro Boys scored the third goal courtesy of Kizza.

A quick counter-attack in the 77th minute would have added the fourth one for KCCA but Ssenyonjo, after collecting a nice pass from Ssekisambu, failed to plant the ball at the back of the net as his shot went wide again.

In the 78th minute, Okello rattled the woodwork and that meant Mike Mutebi's boys could not yet get the fourth goal in a match they dominated. But the teenager found the back of the net in the 89th minute to stretch KCCA's lead far away from SC Villa’s reach.

Amir Kakomo had scored for the Jogoos in the 81st minute but it was too little too late as KCCA won the Kampala derby at home.