KCCA FC thrash UPDF FC, Kalanda hands Express FC win over Busoga United

The Kasasiro Boys moved to the fourth position as the Red Eagles reclaimed top spot, though perhaps only on a temporary basis

Kampala Capital City Authority recorded another big win when they defeated UPDF FC 6-1 in a Ugandan Premier League encounter on Friday at Lugogo's Omondi Stadium.

Sadat Anaku's brace, an own goal by Bright Vuni, Ashraf Mugume's strike, and a double from Charles Lwanga were enough to hand Kasasiro Boys yet another big win in the league.

The Soldiers, who have struggled in the recent past, scored the only goal via Brian Kayanja.

Anaku needed just five minutes on the pitch to put the hosts in the lead with a calm shot after he received an equally good pass from Gift Ali.

KCCA extended the lead in the 14th minute when Vuni put the ball into his own net while under pressure from the opponents.

Two minutes later, Mugume scored the third for the dominant former league champions as the lively Anaku gave him the fine assist.

In the 23rd minute, Lwanga scored the fourth goal as the Kasasiro Boys outwitted the visitors in the early moments of the first half, after Lwanga received a fine pass from Filbert Obencham to punish the disjointed Soldiers.

UPDF head coach Kefa Kisala made changes at the half-hour mark when he replaced Ibrahim Tembo and Sam Kintu with Ezekiel Katende and Arafat Kakonge.

Bright Anukani could have scored the fifth for the capital city side but his effort hit the woodwork instead while in the 42nd minute, Kayanja scored to deny KCCA a home clean sheet.

Obenchan was injured in the 44th minute and Mike Mutebi replaced him with Kato Nemeyimana. Lwanga added the fifth goal for KCCA in the 69th minute before Anaku scored the sixth one in the 78th minute.

The win was enough for KCCA to move to fourth and have now scored 14 goals in the last three games.

Meanwhile, Express FC needed a penalty by Frank Kalanda to beat Busoga United at Wankulukuku. Kalanda started as the Red Eagles played without the injured George Senakaba who is the current top scorer for the former champions.

The Red Eagles have now moved to the top of the table with 28 points but their place will be confirmed after Vipers SC play Mbarara City on Saturday.

Finally, Malaba Youth Development Association and Kitara FC fought to share points from a 2-2 draw at King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Zakayo Kizito gave Kitara an early lead when he found the back of the net after he connected to a corner before they extended the lead in the 46th minute from Nathan Oloro.

Myda scored their first goal in the 67th minute via Ibrahim Nsimbe before Moses Batali equalised in the 90th minute to ensure the Premier League debutants shared the points.