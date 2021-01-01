KCCA FC thrash MYDA, SC Villa overcome Kitara FC in injury time

The games were part of the matchday eight action that were played across different venues in the country on Saturday

Struggling Kampala Capital City Authority picked their second-biggest win of the season when they downed Malaba Youth Sports Association 5-0 in Lugogo.

Moses Aliro scored the opener in the fifth minute when he provided with an assist from Charles Lwanga. The debutants kept the former champions at bay for the rest of the first half before they capitulated in the second half. Bright Anukani scored his first goal for KCCA when he doubled their lead in the 52nd minute.

Lwanga, who was the best player for KCCA on the pitch, added the third goal in the 83rd minute. That was also Lwanga's third goal in three games as he continues to enjoy a good season with Kasasiro Boys. He added the fourth for the Kampala team when he found the back of the net with a clinical shot in the 88th minute. Bright Anukani scored the fifth goal in the 90th minute when MYDA conceded a penalty.

At Bombo Military Barracks, Sports Club Villa were lucky to react and win the encounter 3-2 against Kitara FC.

The Jogoos went down in the 20th minute when they conceded to the debutants and the score stood at 1-0 until the half time break. Nicholas Kabonge equalised in the 50th minute as the hosts looked more composed than they were in the first half.

Joseph Nsubuga converted a penalty in the 69th minute before Kitara equalised in the 85th minute via Dennis Monday. Faizo Kazibwe won the match for SC Villa in the added minutes to condemn a hard-fighting Kitara to yet another loss.

At Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Express FC registered a 4-0 win over BUL FC. This is the Red Eagles' biggest victory in a season where they have been rather impressive and they scored via Murushid Juuko, an own goal by Isma Mugulusi, while the other two were netted by George Senkaba and Ibrahim Kayiwa.

It was Juuko's first goal of the season for Express while Kayiwa scored after he came on as a substitute. Juuko would have opened the scoring in the 10th minute but he failed to find a way past BUL's goalkeeper Abdul Kimera.

BUL's clear chance came in the 19th minute but Walter Okora failed to find the back of the net with no one marking him. In the dying moments of the game, Express would have earned more goals from Frank Kalanda and Kayiwa who saw their clear chances go to waste.