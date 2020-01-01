KCCA FC star Revita dejected after injury dashes season hopes

The Ugandan defender confirms he will miss the rest of the Premier League season to undergo surgery to repair a ligament injury

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) defender John Revita has revealed he may have played his last match for the club this season.

Despite the extended break owing to the coronavirus effect, Revita, who last appeared for KCCA against URA FC in February, has confirmed he will have to undergo surgery to repair a ligament injury.

“I have been told by the doctors I tore my ligaments against URA and will require surgery soon,” Revita is quoted by Daily Monitor.

More teams

“I had hoped to recover in time for the last five league matches and the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) tournament but unfortunately, I can’t make it.”

Recruited from Express FC at the start of the season, the dynamic defender hit the ground running at Lugogo as Mike Mutebi’s side sought to retain the league title.

After the 25 matches played so far, KCCA occupy the second slot in the Uganda Premier League title race, and Revita has missed only six - against Police (twice), Maroons FC, Vipers SC, Express and Proline FC - and his absence was felt first hand.

He has also missed KCCA’s last two Uganda Cup matches against Dove FC and Bukedea.

Article continues below

“I feel hurt for not being there for my club when they needed me most but I know it was God’s plan. I plan to bounce back stronger next season and start from where I ended,” Revita continued.

“As I prepare to face the surgeon’s table, I’m confident the defenders left at KCCA, [Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan, and Samuel Kato], can step up and help the club fight for the title.”

So impressive was Revita before the knee injury that Uganda coach Jonathan McKinstry had summoned him in his 34-man team preparing for Chan before the coronavirus impasse stepped in.