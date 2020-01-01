KCCA FC reduce gap with win as Vipers SC fail to win

The difference between the two top sides is just two points after the latest league assignment

Ugandan Premier League defending champions KCCA FC continued with their push to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Kyetume FC on Tuesday.

It took the visitors just nine minutes to open the scoring after Peter Magambo picked out Anaku Sadat, who managed to go past his marker before unleashing a fierce shot from a tight angle past the custodian.

The visitors doubled the advantage in the 44th minute when Mustafa Kizza fired in a good cross from the left and former Gor Mahia striker Erisa Ssekisambu headed home to further cool the nerves of the travelling fans.

The victory proved to be a valuable one as Vipers SC under their new coach Fred Kajoba failed to start his reign with a win against Mbarara City. Despite starting the match on a high note, the visitors fizzled out as the game wore on and managed to collect a point from their hosts with a 0-0 draw.

Onduparaka FC defeated Busoga 2-1 as Proline managed to claim a 2-1 win against Police, while Tooro United were held to a one-all draw by visiting URA SC.

The Venoms are on top of the table with 43 points, two more than second-placed KCCA. Onduparaka are third with 30 points.

Bright Stars, Proline and Tooro United occupy the last three positions in the log.