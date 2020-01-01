KCCA FC ready to play 'beautiful game' against Proline FC in derby – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach has promised fans an entertaining game when they face their rivals in the derby on Tuesday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has promised fans "a beautiful brand of football" when they take on Proline FC in a Uganda Premier League derby on Tuesday.

KCCA won the first meeting 4-0 and another win will help the Ugandan champions to close the gap between them and table-toppers Vipers SC to just a point.

The log leaders will play three days later against Wakiso Giants away.

It is the reason coach Mutebi has promised to go for the maximum points but in beautiful style.

“We want to win this derby,” Mutebi is quoted by the club's official website. “It is a big game and we know the magnitude of the tie.

“We want to display a very beautiful brand of football to the fans because both teams play passing football. We are focused on our immediate task which is Proline. We also expect Mike Mutyaba back to the side.

“Sadam Juma will fit in during Muzamiru and Gift Ali’s absence. We have enough squad to negotiate the tie.”

With six games to the end of the league, KCCA cannot afford to drop more points especially in a fixture against a Proline side which is bottom of the league.

KCCA have won three of their last six games in all competitions while visitors Proline have also won three of their last six games played.

KCCA’s teenage striker Samuel Ssenyonjo is now eligible to play after he got his player license from Fufa. The teenager is yet to play a game in the second half of the season.

Defender John Revita is out for an unknown period after he picked up a knee injury in training while Gift Ali and Musa Ramathan are suspended for this tie and will be back for the Uganda Cup game against Doves FC next week.

In the last 13 matches played between the clubs, KCCA has picked up eight wins and shared the spoils twice while visitors Proline has won thrice in 13 games against the champions.