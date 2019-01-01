KCCA FC pound UPL debutants Kyetume FC to go fourth

The reigning champions were too good for the struggling Mukono-based outfit as they whitewashed them on Saturday

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) were too good for the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) debutants Kyetume FC as they pounded them 5-2 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

This is the sixth win in seven matches for the Kasasiro Boys as Mike Mutyaba, Kizza Mustafa, Sam Ssenyonjo, Muzamiru Mutyaba, and Allan Okello scored to ensure they win and compound Kyetume's woes.

Sande Steven and Davis Lubowa scored the two goals for the visitors.

Ssenyonjo would have scored the opening goal after 15 minutes but he headed straight into Mutakuybwa's hands with the Kyetume goalkeeper standing firm as the hosts launched one attack after another.

Filbert Obenchan saw his header cleared just before the ball crossed the line after he connected well to a corner delivered by Kizza Mustafa in the 20th minute.

Mutyaba scored the opening goal in Lugogo when he managed to head past Mutakuybwa after he was found in the area by Kizza from a free-kick.

Mustafa scored the second goal for KCCA when he slotted home in the 28th minute to give his side a healthy lead before the half-time break.

Kyetume managed to get their opening goal in the 49th minute courtesy of Steven Sande. But the debutants were shocked when debutant Ssenyonjo stretched KCCA's lead with a fine header just after Sande had scored.

Muzamiru was at the right place to tap in a rebound in the 66th minute to hand the Kampala-based side a 4-1 lead as the second half turned into a one-sided affair.

Davis Lubowa added the second for Kyetume in the 80th minute as coach Mike Mutebi was forced to replace Muzamiru, who looked to have suffered a knock, and his place was taken by Nicholas Kasozi.

With 10 minutes to go, Davis Lubowa scored for Kyetume.

Youngster Allan Okello added the fifth goal for the home side as the reigning champions won the game to put their points tally at 26 after 12 matches.

This was Kyetume's last match for the league's first leg as KCCA still have three more games to play.