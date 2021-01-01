KCCA FC, Police FC Premier League rivalry will produce good results - Mutebi

The top-flight sides will face off on Friday for the 14th matchday action which could see them exchange positions

Kampala Capital City Authority head coach Mike Mutebi has termed their Ugandan Premier League rivalry with Police FC as one that will produce good results.

KCCA and Police share the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo but the former will be at home during the Friday encounter which Mutebi has said is not necessarily a derby.

"Facing Police is not a derby because sharing a stadium doesn’t make it one," said Mutebi according to Sports Nation.

"We don’t come from the same area, it’s a good rivalry that will produce good results in the end but not a derby. Currently, we are going to face a Police side that plays very good football."

The Kasasiro Boys have been effective in the last six games where they have scored 21 goals and the tactician has emphasised the need to get some more goals and wins going forward.

"But we expect to be better and pick a good result against them," he added. "We will continue scoring goals and keep winning our matches.

"The form is pleasing and I hope it continues that way. We are prepared as we have always done for any challenge that comes in front of us and willing to play to pick a good result.

"The lads that have represented us in the past are the ones who are going to represent us tomorrow against Police FC."

Police have been strengthened by the return of key players that include Derrick Kakooza. The youngster was part of the U20 side in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament that was recently held in Mauritania. Kakooza had a dream outing in the junior Afcon competition where they sailed up to the final stage only to lose to Uganda by a 2-0 margin.

Article continues below

Experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje is also back after he missed two games against Mbarara City and Sports Club Villa since he was injured when he turned out against Bright Stars. There is also the return of Henry Kiseka who scored his first goal in his debut game against the Bright Stars.

However, Ben Ocen will be out alongside Samuel Kayongo, Eric Senjobe, Fahad Kizito and Herman Wasswa. KCCA's big boost is the return of Gift Ali and Ashraf Mugume whose return has re-energised the 13-time Premier League champions.

KCCA are above the Cops on the table as they are fourth with 26 points two more than Police who are fifth.