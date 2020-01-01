KCCA FC operating at 45% in title defence race - Mutebi

The coach made the assessment after their slim win over Tooro United which helped them narrow the gap with Vipers SC

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has claimed his team is operating at 45% rate in their pursuit to defend the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title.

Although he appeared less satisfied with how KCCA are performing currently, Mutebi was quick to praise how they dismantled Tooro United on Saturday. A Sunday Opio's goal during his home debut enabled the Kassasiro Boys to pick up a win after a previous defeat to Bright Stars.

“The win is very key in our run to try and defend the league [title]. We are operating at 45% but still doing well. The boys were using the ball better and displayed a beautiful brand of football on the day [against Tooro United],” Mutebi told the club's website.

The tactician also pointed out what he wants from his players to do in future games as they seek to defend a title under threat from long-time rivals Vipers SC.

“If we can better our conversion rate then we shall be unplayable. We shall keep working on that challenge until we find a solution to it,” he concluded.

The win at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo helped KCCA narrow the gap between them and the Venoms to just four points. Vipers, who have 42 pints, would have maintained a seven-point gap had they not lost 1-0 to SC Villa at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

KCCA will be in action on January 24 for a Uganda Cup clash against Catida FC in Kampala.