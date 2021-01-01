'KCCA FC operating at 45%' - Mutebi unimpressed despite recent big wins

The Kasasiro Boys have scored 36 goals in 12 matches, are now fourth on the log after huge victories, especially in the recent past

Kampala Capital City Authority head coach Mike Mutebi has claimed his side are not yet a fully functioning team despite a 6-1 win over UPDF FC on Friday.

KCCA have managed to overcome previous struggles, have fought their way up and are now fourth with 23 points but Mutebi is far from being entirely impressed.

"We are still operating at 45 per cent but you could see the lads performed well with help of Gift Ali who was organising them," the coach said according to Sports Nation.

“We really dominated the game from start to the end and would have scored more than six goals and you could see all goals were constructed well, everyone was involved and I believe we improved on our ball circulation but of course we don’t forget how careless we can be when we conceded.

“Some times when we are performing well and the players in front of [goalkeeper] Charles Lukwago are using the ball very well, Lukwago tends to go to sleep.

“Overall I think UPDF gave us a good challenge with their experienced players but we were better in all departments.”

In addition, the experienced coach praised the effectiveness of his team, who have scored 36 goals in 12 games, and singled out his strikers for praise.

“I am impressed when my forwards are scoring that’s what I’m asking from them," he added. “We are supposed to score goals and there is no question we are starting to do exactly that.

“Our problem is we don’t take away as many chances but when we do, we look fantastic and I’m impressed with the strikers because they tried to do that."

He also spoke about the decision to feature Sadat Anaku, who earned a brace against the Soldiers despite recovering from an injury recently.

“We started the season when [Sadat] Anaku was having a hamstring injury yet he was my first choice centre forward," he added.

"But he is back and scoring goals and if he continues like that, we will have proper competition upfront.

“I rate him highly because if you look at his progress scoring over 83 goals in the junior team and he is indeed still my first choice.”

Ali was previously not available for Kasasiro Boys and the coach welcomed his return as they look to bridge the gap to with the top three sides.

“Ali’s addition to the team is massive," Mutebi concluded. "You can see he gives the team balance and we’ve been struggling in his absence.

“We have tried to play people there but no one matches him."

The next game for the Kasasiro Boys will be an away tie against Kyetume FC on Tuesday.