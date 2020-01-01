KCCA FC not expecting shock from Catida FC in Uganda Cup - Mutebi
KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi has exuded confidence ahead of their Uganda Cup match against Catida FC on Friday.
The Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions will face Catida at the StarTimes Stadium as they seek to advance to the Round of 32 of the domestic competition.
“We will treat the game as a final one and it is going to be a tricky game by the way. I believe we have had enough recovery for now,” Mutebi told the club's website.
Mutebi was not concerned by the threat Catida may pose especially after lower league sides knocked UPL teams from the cup tournament in the previous engagements.
Onduparaka FC, Vipers SC and Busoga United are among the top-tier sides who have been eliminated from the competition already.
“We have to care about ourselves and not others. I am only caring about KCCA and we will take this match very seriously,” Mutebi said when asked whether he feared being knocked out from the first stage of the competition.
“We do not expect a shock because we are going to work hard.”
The coach further hinted he may compose a team of players who mainly do not feature in the league games.
“There are no fringe players even if they are from the development side they can be selected anytime. I select players I believe can help us win the game anytime,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, SC Villa progressed to the Round of 32 after dispatching Supers Eagles 4-1 at Pece War Memorial Stadium on Thursday.
Ronald Magwali, David Owori, Abdallah Salim and Bashir Mutanda scored for the nine-time winners to book a slot in the next phase.
Bright Stars also advanced after beating Koboko Rising Stars 1-0 as James Angu's goal proved the difference in the afternoon.
Kitara FC, Kiboga Young and Maroons FC also progressed after defeating Six O’clock, Ggaba and Young Elephants, respectively.
Upcoming fixtures:
January 24:
Mvara Boys vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
Catida vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium
Lugazi Municipal vs URA – Mehta Stadium
Soroti vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
Chimpanzee vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
Free Stars vs Saviours – UCU Ground
January 25:
Admin vs Police – Paya Primary School ground
Bugoigo vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground
Sansiro vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School
Mbale Garage vs UPDF – Mbale SSS
January 26:
St Marys vs Express – Nabweru
Kigezi vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
Dove vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground
Gadafi vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground
U-Touch vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium
Luweero United vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground
Spartans vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground