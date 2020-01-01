KCCA FC not expecting shock from Catida FC in Uganda Cup - Mutebi

The league heavyweights will face their opponents in the first round of the domestic cup competition

KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi has exuded confidence ahead of their Uganda Cup match against Catida FC on Friday.

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions will face Catida at the StarTimes Stadium as they seek to advance to the Round of 32 of the domestic competition.

“We will treat the game as a final one and it is going to be a tricky game by the way. I believe we have had enough recovery for now,” Mutebi told the club's website.

Mutebi was not concerned by the threat Catida may pose especially after lower league sides knocked UPL teams from the cup tournament in the previous engagements.

Onduparaka FC, Vipers SC and Busoga United are among the top-tier sides who have been eliminated from the competition already.

“We have to care about ourselves and not others. I am only caring about KCCA and we will take this match very seriously,” Mutebi said when asked whether he feared being knocked out from the first stage of the competition.

“We do not expect a shock because we are going to work hard.”

The coach further hinted he may compose a team of players who mainly do not feature in the league games.

“There are no fringe players even if they are from the development side they can be selected anytime. I select players I believe can help us win the game anytime,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, SC Villa progressed to the Round of 32 after dispatching Supers Eagles 4-1 at Pece War Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Ronald Magwali, David Owori, Abdallah Salim and Bashir Mutanda scored for the nine-time winners to book a slot in the next phase.

Bright Stars also advanced after beating Koboko Rising Stars 1-0 as James Angu's goal proved the difference in the afternoon.

Kitara FC, Kiboga Young and Maroons FC also progressed after defeating Six O’clock, Ggaba and Young Elephants, respectively.

Upcoming fixtures:

January 24:

Mvara Boys vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium

Lugazi Municipal vs URA – Mehta Stadium

Soroti vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars vs Saviours – UCU Ground

January 25:

Admin vs Police – Paya Primary School ground

Bugoigo vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground

Sansiro vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School

Mbale Garage vs UPDF – Mbale SSS

January 26:

St Marys vs Express – Nabweru

Kigezi vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

Dove vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground

Gadafi vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground

U-Touch vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium

Luweero United vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground

Spartans vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground