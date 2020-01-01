KCCA FC narrow deficit to Vipers SC after Express FC draw

The Kassasiro Boys will remain second after the Venoms lost their respective match on Friday

KCCA FC narrowed the deficit at the top of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) table to Vipers SC after a 1-1 draw against Express FC at the StarTimes Lugogo Stadium.

Two penalties won in the first half for either side were enough to ensure the tie ended in a stalemate, and the gap at the top of the table was reduced to four points after Vipers lost to URA FC on Friday.

Kizza Mustafa and Frank Kalanda converted the penalties for KCCA and Express, respectively.

Erisa Ssekisambu wasted a golden chance to put KCCA in front in the 16th minute when he failed to tap home from close range with no opponent marking him.

Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga denied Mustafa Kizza in the 22nd minute when he parried over the bar his free-kick effort. Mustafa attempted to find the top corner from a set-piece but an outstretched Muwanga tipped the ball over the bar and the hosts did not maximise the resultant corner kick either.

The Kassasiro Boys won a penalty in the 27th minute when Sadat Anaku was brought down by Issa Lumu. Mustafa rose to take the spot-kick and managed to plant the ball away from Muwanga to give the league champions an opener.

KCCA's Musa Ramadhan was sent off in the 43rd minute after he handled the ball inside the penalty area. Ramadhan denied Isaac Doka a goalscoring opportunity and Kalanda levelled for the Red Eagles by successfully converting the spot-kick.

Muwanga's quick reaction denied Anaku in the 80th minute by parrying the ball wide once more as the hosts threatened to score the second goal inside the last 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants and Kyetume FC also shared the spoils in their league tie. Ali Feni struck the opener in favour of Kyetume in the second minute but the Purple Sharks fought and equalised in the 82nd minute courtesy of Gaddafi Wahab's effort.

Tooro United registered a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Police FC. Charles Musingye's goal coupled by John Byamukama's strike in the second half was sufficient to hand the hosts a win.

Tooro United will remain in the relegation zone though despite the victory and a clean sheet.

Finally, Bright Stars defeated Proline FC in another league tie played on Saturday. Joseph Janjali's goal in the 82nd minute was the difference between the two sides.