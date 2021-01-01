'KCCA FC management under Ssekaja interfered with my technical work' - Mutebi

The veteran tactician is however adamant he managed to realise his objectives at the Kasasiro Boys

Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC head coach Mike Mutebi has revealed he opted to resign after interference in his work by the team's management led by Martin Ssekaja.

The veteran tactician parted ways with the Garbage Collectors a couple of days ago with his assistant Morley Byekwaso taking over. The former Uganda defender has now shed light on his exit from the team.

"I had already started to see indicators of people trying to interfere in what I was doing, and maybe some people wanted more glamour which prevented me from being the public face of the club and I was taking a back seat," Mutebi said in a recent interview.

"So, when I realised that, I wasn't going to see out my contract. I had already made up my mind.

"I couldn’t accept the interference. It was coming from the powers that be. When I was with former Chairman Julius Kabugo and Aggrey Ashaba, we used to work together and could also exchange ideas.

"The new chairman [Ssekajja] had new ideas... They interfered in technical issues."

The tactician believes he already achieved his objective of transforming coaching in Uganda.

"When I entered football, I had my personal objectives to achieve, one of them being to try to transform coaching in this country, which I did," Mutebi continued.

"Try to do things right technically, try to urge clubs to give the technical department the authority to do what they are supposed to do which I have done, and of course you can see now that I have won in all activities that the club has engaged in.

"Personally, I believe that I have achieved but still there are other competitions to win like the Caf Champions League."

During his time at the club, the Kasasiro Boys won three Ugandan Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, four Super Cups, and Cecafa Club Competition.

"Coaching was talent, a passion which I had to enhance. I had to do things right; I had to copy from others especially from abroad, I belong to the school of Johan Cruyff, everybody knows what he did to world football, so I tried to import what he had done," he added.

"I felt I can educate these young kids on these things and indeed I have done that. For me, the most important thing is that I have earned respect from football circles."