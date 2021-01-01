'I am not worried about my job,' - KCCA FC's Mutebi despite Premier League struggle

The Kasasiro Boys arrested a three-match winless run with an emphatic victory against MYDA on Saturday

Kampala Capital City Authority head coach Mike Mutebi has stated he is not worried about his job after a recent struggle in the Ugandan Premier League so far this season.

Before beating Malaba Youth Development Association 5-0 on Saturday, Kasasiro Boys winless run had stretched to three games, putting Mutebi's future under close scrutiny.

"I’m not worried about my job,” the Ugandan tactician whose contract is expected to end when the season concludes, said as per Sports Nation.

"There’s nothing I’m worried about, I’m still KCCA coach and if I want, I will renew my contract. I don’t care if I am not given a new contract. I am not afraid.

"I’m not there to worry about my job. No!"

Although he stated he is not under any particular pressure, Mutebi said he would walk away when he is told to or when the situation demands that he quits.

"I will still do what I’ve been doing for the past years; to prepare the team to play beautiful football," added the Premier League winner.

"When my bosses see they don’t need me, no problem, but when I also see things not going well I will also leave.

"You can’t coach good football when you are worried about your job."

Mutebi also explained why they have been defeated in the previous games and exuded confidence the team is now ready to post good results as they have learnt from the mistakes.

"We have been losing matches because of schoolboy mistakes and carelessness, but now the boys are getting to teems with the way we must play," Mutebi continued.

"The players now are getting to know about the way we play. Our style of play is very specific, sometimes it takes these players time to adopt, some adopt immediately but these are young players who are still learning.

"It's good to see the players are improving, you can see Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume and the others.”

The 5-0 win over the debutants, according to the tactician, is a sure morale booster for his players even though some of their first-teamers have been ruled out by injuries.

Article continues below

"It gives us confidence in scoring five goals," added the coach. "Even in the matches we have lost, we managed to create chances but the only problem is we were not effective but the players are now confident ahead of the Wakiso Giants game.

"Of course, we are in a race but everyone in the league is a title contender as you can see."

KCCA are seventh with 13 points from eight games. After playing Wakiso Giants, the Kampala side will face league debutants Kitara FC and, UPDF who have struggled recently despite a good start to the season.