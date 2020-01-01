KCCA FC must take advantage against Express – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach calls on his players to take advantage of the Venoms’ defeat against URA FC and close the gap at the top

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has challenged his players to take full advantage of Vipers SC's slip up in the title race when they take on Express FC on Saturday.

The Venoms suffered a shock 3-1 loss against URA FC on Friday, a result that gives the Ugandan champions a chance to close the gap to two points at the summit if they win.

“We know Vipers lost on Friday and we must seize the chance to close the gap,” Mutebi told the club website.

“We are boosted ahead of this game given that some of our players have recovered from injuries. Expect one or two to walk straight into the starting team. Poloto, Anaku, Kato, Bukenya Kizza are all available for selection and will make the game-day squad.

“We will take the game so seriously given its magnitude and history around it. It is a derby and derbies are won by teams that show the biggest character on the day.

“We need to show that we want to win so that we can keep closing the gap.”

KCCA were 3-1 winners against the Red Eagles in the reverse fixture held at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium. KCCA has won 5 of their last 7 games in all competitions while visitors Express have only won 3 of their last 6 games in all competitions.

With 8 games to the end of the league, KCCA cannot afford to drop points especially in a fixture against old-time rivals Express. A win could get KCCA to a difference of two points between them and log leaders Vipers.

Sekisambu Erisa, Sadam Juma, Simon Sserunkuma, Mike Mutyaba, John Revita are the players that are currently playing for KCCA but have previously played for Express.

Julius Poloto, Kato Samuel, Sadat Anaku and Kizza Bukenya are back to full team training and are part of the KCCA squad to face Express. However, Bukenya might have to wait for his debut until he acquires a league license.

The game comes a little early for John Revita who stepped up his recovery and is now able to run. The colourful defender is expected to return against Police FC next week.