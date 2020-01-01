KCCA FC must correct mistakes and bounce back against Tooro United – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach calls on his players to give him a quick response when they play at home in the league

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA C) coach Mike Mutebi has challenged his players to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Tooro United in Uganda Premier League match on Friday.

The Ugandan champions are reeling from a 2-1 defeat suffered against Bright Stars FC, a defeat that saw their bitter rivals Vipers SC open a seven-point gap at the summit after they beat Proline FC 4-2.

To keep the pace with Vipers, coach Mutebi has now asked his players to give him a quick response when they welcome 15th placed Tooro United for their matchday 18 clash.

“We have to make a response. Truth is, we did not do well against Bright Stars and we need to correct mistakes,” Mutebi is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We shall use the same squad we used in the previous game because we are still faced with licensing issues. Hopefully, the captain [Charles] Lukwago is back from illness. Poloto, Anaku, Ssenyonjo are out because of licensing issues, at least as of now.

“Kizza, Okello are also not expected to feature. The rest of the squad is well and ready to go. We lost the game in Fort portal and we have since worked on our errors. We hope to put up a better performance.”

Tooro were 1-0 winners against KCCA in the first round. The Fort Portal-based team left it late to grab a win against the defending champions.

Tooro will be playing their second game in the second round having had a walkover handed to their opponents Onduparaka on gameday 16 when they failed to assemble a squad to feature in the game.

The fact is KCCA cannot afford to drop any more points this term given that there is a seven-point gap between them and the leaders.

Tooro are 15th on the log with 15 points and a goal difference of -17.