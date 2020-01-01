KCCA FC linked Wasswa confident on Vipers SC's title chances

Rumour mill has it the Kassasiro Boys are ready to approach the defender who has had to battle injuries for a long period this season

Vipers SC defender-cum-midfielder Geofreey Wassswa has stated their readiness to lift the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title when the season shall resume.

Leading their rivals with 54 points, Vipers could be on course to winning the title again over the current champions KCCA FC who have four fewer points. The UPL was suspended when only five matches had remained before the season ended.

“What I know, as Vipers, we’re ready to lift this trophy. It’s all we are looking for and we are ready,” Wasswa told Daily Monitor.

The star has had to battle a long-term knee injury for the better part of the season and has shared how he felt while he seated and watched his teammates battle on the pitch.

“I thank God that I came back strongly and I am able to play my game. It was really a trying moment and I was missing that show on the pitch," added the St Mary's SS Kitende graduate.

“It was painful watching my team struggling when I was in the stands. I was working hard so that I come back and give what I can to help my team.”

Transfer rumours in the past few weeks have stated Wasswa could be on his way to KCCA and a source close to him confirmed the interest from the capital city club.

“He is willing to renew [his contract] as long as Vipers approach him. But if they do not, he will have no option but take a decision,” the source told New Vision.

“KCCA are one of the clubs that are interested in him although he claims he has not agreed on any deal with them.”

But Vipers' spokesperson Abdu Wasike stated they are all confident Wasswa will remain at the club.

“We are positive [Geoffrey] Wasswa will sign a new contract. Haven’t got the actual details yet but it’s in the pipeline," Wasike told Daily Monitor.

“We can’t lose a versatile player like Wasswa, a player that is deployed in every position on the field of play except goalkeeping. He has proved his worth since getting promoted from the school team.”

If Vipers are going to win the UPL title, it would be their fourth-ever league gong.