KCCA FC have chance of clinching season double - Gift Ali

The Kassairo Boys are in the quarter-finals of the Uganda Cup and are second on the league table with four fewer points than the leaders

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Gift Ali has reiterated their desire to lift the Uganda Cup and the Premier League titles in 2020.

KCCA have already progressed to the quarter-finals of the domestic competition after beating Dove FC on Saturday. The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions laboured past the Fufa Big League side and registered a 1-0 win as they missed a few first-team members.

Lukwago Charles, Poloto Julius and Kizza Mustafa are in the national team provisional squad preparing for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament set to be held in April in Cameroon.

In the league, they are second and trail Vipers SC by four points after 25 games.

“To be honest, we have a chance [in the UPL],” Ali told the club's website on Sunday.

“We know we still have a chance. We have five games to play just like the log leaders and we just have to keep winning games and see what happens at the end.”

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) is yet to conduct the draw for the quarter-finals of the cup tournament but all in all, Ali believes KCCA will fight to see they became champions.

“We have the belief that we can still be champions and we shall fight for the title till the very end,” the midfielder added.

“We are taking it a game at a time. The way cup competitions are played is a little different from how you encounter the league. All that matters is the team progressing to the next round.

“We are into the quarter-finals and we shall wait to see who our opponent will be. We have cup success among our objectives this season so we are not taking anything for granted.”

KCCA, Kyetume, who defeated Maroons FC on post-match penalties, and Proline, who registered a 1-0 win over Kitara, have already qualified for the last eight.

Two cup matches remain postponed as the URA vs Wakiso Giants, as well as SC Villa vs Mbarara City matches are yet to be played.

The winner of the competition will book a ticket for themselves in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup tournament.

This is the 46th edition of the Uganda Cup and Proline are the holders.