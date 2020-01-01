KCCA FC have always been my dream team - former Vipers SC's midfielder Mugume

The move from St Mary's Kitende to the Kassasiro Boys excites the Ugandan even though the transfer dates are not clear yet

Former Vipers SC midfielder Ashraf Mugume has revealed he is happy joining his dream team KCCA FC.

Mugume is expected to complete the deal once the transfer window opens after five years at Vipers.

The 21-year-old spent years with the Venoms after graduating from school and now he targets to seal the move to their archrivals.

Mugume is a free agent and trained with KCCA at the start of the second round of the league.

“Though I studied at St Mary’s Kitende, KCCA have always been my dream team since I was young, so I am trying to make my dream come true,” Mugume told Sports256.

“I am very happy that people welcomed me [at Vipers] and they are very supportive and cooperative. I have felt like I have been there for so long.”

Although the midfielder is happy for the expected move, he feels he has not paid enough to the Venoms family which nurtured him from the time he was a student.

“Kitende is a place where I have grown up and has made me, so I feel have not paid back, and maybe in the future, I will play for them,” he stated.

“But I feel like I need to pay back because they have been there for me since school time, and it is the team I have grown up seeing and it was my first club, so I would love so much to one day pay them but for now, I am focused on joining a new club and start a new chapter.”

The competition for places and an injury he picked up during his loan stint at Police FC limited Mugume's chances to feature for Vipers' first team.

“It’s challenging that I am leaving Vipers in such a situation, but it was caused by the injury I got when I returned from loan and by the beginning of the league, I had not recovered. I was out of training and I couldn't show my potential,” he explained.

“We have a very good relationship with Abdallah Mubiru [Police coach], he is like a father to me, I learnt a lot of things [during] the period I was at Police on loan.

“I must say, the loan move widened my mind and it has built my confidence, started believing in myself that I can make it and has helped me improve a lot.”

Mugume is happy he would be in a position to play alongside some KCCA players under their coach Mutebi.

“Apart from the many I grew up with, I also met [Sadam] Juma, [Muzamir] Mutyaba, [Suleiman] Mutyaba, [Simon] Sserunkuma. They have supported me because they believe in my talent,” he concluded.

“And the coaches have provided a conducive environment, most especially coach [Mike] Mutebi, I remember he told me I can still get back to my best.”