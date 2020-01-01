KCCA FC fail to congratulate new UPL champions Vipers SC in season-end statement

The Venoms pipped the Kassasiro Boys to the title as the league was cancelled with five matches to go

Former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions KCCA have accepted the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) decision to cancel the league but have not congratulated the declared champions, Vipers SC.

In sharp contrast to what some UPL clubs did in applauding Vipers for winning the title, KCCA did not mention their rivals in their end of the season statement.

Vipers won the title with 54 points, four more than KCCA.

“Following the pronouncement of the status of football competitions for the season 2019/20 due to Covid-19 pandemic, as a club, our focus immediately turned to the 2020/21 season and especially ensuring we find and fix the necessary pieces to the puzzle,” KCCA said in a statement.

“In such uncommon situations, the club's foremost priority remains to ensure the health and safety of all. We continue to urge everyone to remain safe and follow the provided guidelines by the Ministry of Health on how to avoid the Covid-19.

“With quite some uncertainty on when the normalcy for the sporting activities in the world should be restored, we pledge to keep you updated with amazing packages during the season break.”

Meanwhile, Katwe United chairperson Allan Ssewanyana has faulted the move by Fufa to cancel the leagues, which saw his side relegated from Big League.

“It is very wrong for Fufa to take such a decision without consulting its stakeholders," Ssewanyana told Kawowo Sports as he protested the federation's move.

" We have seen various FAs taking decisions after consulting clubs as the key stakeholders in the league. For example, you cannot say that the league is nullified and then go on to consider its results.

“It was a vague decision from a bad leader. The decision was made politically.

"Fufa thought that by making Lawrence Mulindwa happy, it would be an opportunity to fight or punish clubs of his allies like Me and Mujib. I can tell you there was no way you could take such a decision without the club’s input.”

The Makindye West legislator has threatened to quit football altogether and alleged his side was targeted because of his stand.

“As a person, I lose nothing but the players and other beneficiaries will definitely lose. For me, I have nothing to achieve in football rather than serving it on my little resources and when I pull out like the way am going to do, I know something will be lost,” he added.

“I had decided to allow football gain on my capacity but when you continue fighting me and my club then I have no option but to pull out and concentrate on my businesses. I gain nothing from football and I’m not the richest but just passionate.”

Ssewanyana's statement comes a day after Proline FC director Mujib Kasule made a similar argument when his club was relegated to the Fufa Big League.