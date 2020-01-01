KCCA FC explain what informed their jersey design for 2020/21 season

The new outfits maintained the club’s traditional colours although there is a slight deviation from the previous one

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have revealed the inspiration behind their new 2020/21 jersey design.

KCCA launched the shirts in a colourful ceremony alongside the jersey numbers for players and have now explained why the features and design of the new colours were accommodated.

“The jersey design is a culmination of a year’s work thoroughly put together with a story and some inspiration behind its creation just like it was for the 2019/20 kit design,” KCCA said.

“The kit comes with a number of features that are a symbol of the pillars, identity of the club and the direction the football club is taking for the year 2020/21.

“Similar to last year’s kit that has invisible textures, this year’s kit also has invisible lines/blocks at the front and the back of the shirt. These need a second and clearer look to get the photographic interpretation.”

Kassasiro Boys also explained why there is a little deviation from last season’s design when compared to the new one.

“Whereas last year’s lines represented the forces at the club that drive the club 24/7 and 365 days annually, this year’s invisible blocks/lines are a representation of stadium development which is top on the club’s to-do list for the 2020/21 season,” it added.

“The lines represent the pillars and poles that will be a strong foundation of the stadium when construction commences.”

The new jersey also has an authentication mark at the base. It is a round black mark that has an Impala [a type of antelope from which Kampala city derives its name from] leaping over the seven hills of Kampala with a mark below showing KCCA since 1963.

“On the new 2020/21 kit, the Impala is leaping forward a sign that KCCA have lived for 57 years and is still growing bigger and stronger,” the 13-time Premier League side added.

“The design on the wings of the shirt is a resemblance of the four lines on the right breast of the 2019/20 shirt.

“The three parallel lines run from the armpit to the base of the shirt on both ends of the shirt and shorts. The outside line signifies players, technical team, management and board of KCCA.

“The inside line signifies the fans of the club who are very key to the success of the club.

“Because we are more than just a club, the jersey design actually means more to us. A mixture of heritage, legacy, culture, style, fashion, pomp, stakeholders and the future for the club is all represented in the design of the new 2020/21 kit.”

KCCA will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament after the Uganda Cup – which has always produced the competition’s participant – was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.