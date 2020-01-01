KCCA FC down Tooro United as SC Villa hand Vipers SC second loss

Just three goals were scored in the tight encounters played at two venues pitting the top-tier sides against eachother on Friday

Vipers SC lost their second Uganda Premier League (UPL) match of the season after going down 1-0 to SC Villa at St. Mary's Stadium.

Bashir Mutanda scored the goal for SC Villa to help reduce the gap between Vipers and KCCA FC at the top to just two points.

Fahad Bayo made a good run in the 10th minute but his final shot did not trouble SC Villa's goalkeeper Said Keni in what was the first clear chance for the hosts.

Moses Kigundu did well to intercept the ball when Karim Watambala tried to cross it into the box after making his way past Derrick Ndahiro. Vipers were launching attack after attack and Kigundu's interception proved vital as it thwarted the Venoms' danger once more.

Bayo sent his header slightly wide after he was located by Bobosi Byaruhanga with a pinpoint pass in the 32nd minute.

Goalkeeper Keni rose to save the day for SC Villa again when he managed to collect a powerful long-range shot from Paul Willa. Willa had made his way past his markers but could not find the target with Keni proving a stumbling block once more.

SC Villa took a surprising lead in the 53rd minute when Mutanda planted the ball past goalkeeper Mutombora who had remained untested for the better part of the first half.

Keni's save denied Dan Sserunkuma in the 66th minute in a one-on-one situation as the Vipers forward failed in his attempt to volley the ball past him. Keni's quick reaction in the 71st minute proved vital once more after he parried away a shot from Paul Mucureezi.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC emerged 1-0 winners in the late kick-off tie pitting them against Tooro United at StarTimes stadium in Lugugo.

Teenager Sunday Opio was the scorer of the all-important goal as the defending champions reduced the gap with leaders Vipers at the top after 18 matches.

Opio would have opened the score in the eighth minute but his effort rattled the crossbar. He was, however, able to find the back of the net in the 17th minute in his senior home debut.

Article continues below

In an early kick-off at the StarTimes Stadium, Police FC picked up yet another important win against Kyetume FC.

A late penalty from second half entrant Herman Wasswa was all that the law enforcers needed to pick a 1-0 win and three points as their resurgence continued.