KCCA FC down Police FC as Esenu close in on Bayo

The reigning champions went behind twice before they eventually managed to pick up a late win at home

KCCA FC fought back to register a 3-2 win over Police FC at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Police took the lead in the 17th minute when Ben Ocen managed to slot home past KCCA's goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu. Malyamungu was making the first Ugandan Premier League (UPL) start due to the absence of first-choice keeper Charles Lukwago.

Jackson Nunda levelled for the reigning champions in the 21st minute with a sumptuous finish from his left foot.

KCCA were to concede once again in the 24th minute when a lapse in concentration allowed Pius Kagwa's strike from just inside the 18-yard box gave the visitors a 2-1 lead.

A nice build-up involving Erisa Ssekisambu and Nunda in the 70th minute led to KCCA's equaliser as the latter successfully slotted past Police's goalkeeper Mutebi.

Herbert Achai scored the winning goal for the Kampala-based side in the 78th minute to ensure they picked up a second consecutive win after their previous victory over Maroons FC.

Meanwhile, BUL FC registered a healthy 3-0 win over Mbarara City at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe. Striker Musa Esenu earned a first-half hat-trick which ensured he won the man of the match award.

Esenu scored in the 26th minute before getting the second one in the 34th minute and finished the job just as the first-half was coming to an end.

He has so far scored six goals in the UPL, two fewer than Fahad Bayo of Vipers SC.

Finally, Sports Club Villa fought to record a 1-0 win over Bright Stars at the Bombo Barracks. Full-back Derrick Ndahiro scored the all-important goal and later won the man of the match award as his side held on to the slim win.

SC Villa have lost just one match since a season-opening 1-0 defeat to newcomers Kyetume FC.