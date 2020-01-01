KCCA FC defender Revita reveals how his wife convinced him to go for surgery

The defender is set to be out for about nine months after a successful operation on June 8

KCCA FC defender John Revita has revealed he was going for natural healing on his knee before his wife convinced him otherwise.

The Uganda centre-back was injured in January when the 13-time Ugandan Premier League champions played URA FC, a match the former lost 2-1. After getting injured, the towering defender wanted to go natural on his knee but was convinced to change his mind.

"I could have gone for natural healing [with medication] like [KCCA teammate]Julius Poloto," the towering defender told the Daily Monitor.

"But my wife told me to go for [surgery] since the resources and time were available."

Revita was operated on June 8 and will need about nine months to fully recover depending on his body's response to medication.

"I am excited to have successfully undergone ACL reconstruction and I’m now working towards total recovery," Revita added.

"I had also talked to [Vipers and Cranes defender] Geoffrey Wasswa who had sustained a similar injury and he assured me that everything will be fine if I follow the recovery instructions."

KCCA team doctor Ivan Ssewanyana has revealed part of the recovery process the player will undergo.

"For the start, we are concentrating on restoring the strength of his quadriceps muscles before we start on his hamstring," the physiotherapist told the same publication.

"Once he is back on the field to embark on ball work, jumps and sprints, we shall hand him over to the fitness coach [Badru Kaddu].

"After trying out long and short shots with the ball, he will be allowed to play 15 to 60 minutes of the friendly matches in the second team where the intensity is low.

"We will monitor him until he is ready to play 90 minutes and able to contain his expectations."

Revita was part of coach Johnathan McKinstry's team that qualified for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) competition which was to be played in Cameroon from April 4-25.

Revita’s injury led to his exclusion from the Uganda team that was preparing for Chan, before training was called off after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the player might have a chance to help the East African nation in the competition if he manages to recover on time. The new date of Africa's second-tier competition has not been confirmed yet.

The Cranes defender joined the Taxmen from rivals Express FC at the start of the current season, replacing captain Timothy Awany, who left the club to join Israel Premier League side Ashdod FC.