KCCA FC defender Hassan moved from ICU after malaria attack

The youngster was undergoing intensive treatment since Tuesday but the club says he has been moved to the regular ward

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) defender Jurua Hassan has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Hassan was rushed to International Hospital in Kampala after he fell sick and consequently saw some of his organs fail to function.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions has confirmed the defender, who was in a critical condition when being admitted, has now been moved from ICU to the ward but in the same facility.

More teams

“Jurua Hassan has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the ward at International Hospital Kampala,” KCCA said in a statement on their Facebook page.

“He is fully alert and due for other procedures.

“Let's keep praying for his full recovery.”

Speaking on Tuesday when the player was admitted to hospital, the club's patron, mayor Ssalongo Lukwago, expressed hope the youngster will get out of the hospital as soon as possible after intensive treatment.

“Hassan suffered a serious malaria attack which caused a lot of complications leading to kidney failure and difficulty in breathing,” Lukwago said.

Article continues below

“But he is being managed well.

“Hassan was brought here [at the International Hospital] and was put in a life support machine, was sedated in order to undergo treatment and he is being managed well by a competent team of doctors.”

A host of clubs in Uganda and Kenya took to social media to wish the player a quick recovery.