KCCA FC defender Hassan in ICU after malaria attack

The youngster has been undergoing intensive treatment since Thursday but the club revealed he has shown some improvement

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) defender Jurua Hassan has been admitted to the International Hospital in Kampala after a malaria attack.

Hassan was rushed to the facility on Tuesday after he fell sick and consequently saw some of his organs fail to function.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions confirmed the defender was in a critical condition but expressed confidence in the doctors' abilities to treat him.

“[Jurua] Hassan suffered from malaria which affected his internal organs and thus led to him get subjected to life support in the Intensive Care Unit. He later underwent dialysis and is now sedated to enable proper treatment and recovery from sickness,” KCCA posted on their Facebook page.

“The doctors in charge gave hope there is an improvement in Hassan's situation and he is responding well to treatment.”

Speaking at the hospital to KCCA TV, the club's patron, mayor Ssalongo Lukwago, expressed hope the youngster will get out of the hospital as soon as possible after intensive treatment.

“Hassan suffered a serious malaria attack which caused a lot of complication leading to kidney failure and difficulty in breathing,” Lukwago said.

“But he is being managed well.

“Hassan was brought here [at the International Hospital] and was put in a life support machine, was sedated in order to undergo treatment and he is being managed well by a competent team of doctors.

“At least now he is off the dialysis system because the kidneys have slowly started functioning. His breathing is also improving and the doctors have assured us he is already out of danger.

“We hope he will get out of this place as soon as practicable. We are very grateful to the teams that have supported us.”

UPL side URA FC and Kenyan Premier League (KPL) outfit Bandari were among the clubs which took the social media to wish Hassan a quick recovery.