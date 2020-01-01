KCCA FC defender Hassan discharged from hospital after malaria attack

The youngster was undergoing intensive treatment but the club now says he has been allowed to go home after recovering

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) defender Jurua Hassan has been discharged from the hospital.

Hassan was rushed to International Hospital in Kampala a week ago after he fell sick and consequently saw some of his organs fail to function.

Hassan was first admitted to the Intensive Care Unit but he was later moved from ICU to a normal ward in the same facility after his situation improved.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions has confirmed the defender, who was in a critical condition when admitted, has now been discharged and left to go home.

“Heal me, O Lord and I shall be healed" - Jeremiah 17:14,” the club stated in a statement on their official Facebook page.

“Jurua Hassan has been discharged from hospital.

“KCCA and the family of Jurua would like to thank you all for your thoughts & prayers.

“To Britam Insurance, we express our deepest gratitude for your generous support.”

After his admission to the hospital, a host of clubs in Kenya and Uganda took to social media to wish the player a quick recovery.