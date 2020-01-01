KCCA FC defeat Maroons FC to cut Vipers SC lead

The Taxmen are now two points behind the Venoms who are on top of the table

Ugandan Premier League champions KCCA FC have reduced Vipers SC gap to just two points after defeating Maroons FC 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Taxmen came into the match aware of the importance of getting a win, and it explains why they started the match on a high note. Maroons seemingly had come for a point from the way they were playing.

After several attempts, the defending champions finally broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Mike Mutyaba managed to steal behind the defenders before placing the ball past the desperate custodian to cool the nerves of the home fans.

The home team continued to push for more goals and they were rewarded in the 38th minute when former Gor Mahia striker Erisa Ssekisambu doubled the advantage. Keziron Kizito picked the experienced striker, and the latter coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The second-half pressure from the visitors ended with Peter Magambo putting the ball into his own net in the 67th minute to half the deficit. Despite Maroons pushing for an equalizer, KCCA held on to bag maximum points.

It was the 14th win for the defending champions in 21 league matches; and the result takes them to 44 points, two less than leaders Vipers SC who have played 20 matches.

The Venoms will be away against BUL FC in their next assignment.