KCCA FC coach Mutebi & Mukwala of Maroons FC crowned the best for November

The Ugandan coach has scooped the award for November after recording seven league wins in the same period

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has been named the best Ugandan Premier League (UPL) coach for the month of November.

The players’ award for the month was won by Maroons FC striker Steven Mukwala.

Mutebi beat Vipers SC’s coach Edward Golola to win the monthly award, while Mukwala shone brighter than KCCA duo Allan Okello and Sam Ssenyonjo.

Mutebi recorded seven wins and one loss whereas Golola registered four wins and one loss.

Mukwala, on the other hand, netted seven goals from four games, recorded two assists and won two man-of-the-match accolades. Okello scored four goals while Ssenyonjo had three goals and three assists.

Mutebi and Mukwala each received a cash prize of Sh1m and an award courtesy of Pilsner lager.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mutebi commended the UPL for taking a good initiative to award exceptional players. The coach believes the idea has motivated players to work harder and at the same time improved the quality of football in the country.

“I want to appreciate the Uganda Premier League for this initiative, it indeed motivates these lads to work hard expecting something in return,” Mutebi is quoted by New Vision.

He added the award is far better than the prize money he received, saying he can share the money within a short time but the award can never be shared. Mutebi also feels the award is good for record-keeping especially in a country like Uganda where people are not good at keeping records.

"This Sh1m, I can share it with these lads here, but this award is permanent. In a country where we are still poor at record-keeping records, this can be used for memories.”