KCCA FC coach Mutebi infuriated by players despite win against SC Villa

The angry coach criticised his players for being lazy despite pulling off a huge win in a league match played on Friday

Despite a comfortable 4-1 win over arch-rivals SC Villa at Lugogo on Friday, KCCA FC coach Mike Mutebi was left infuriated by what he termed the "continued laziness" and complacency of his players.

The seasoned coach singled out defenders John Revita, Sam Kato, midfielder Kezron Kizito and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago as the players who have become lazy in his squad.



“[Revita] and [Kato] are good defenders but very careless. They are making uncalled for mistakes and if we played against a very well organized side we would have conceded. I know they are young players still learning but am fed up with their continued laziness,” Mutebi is quoted by New Vision.



However, the coach was happy with the result saying the defending champions must always play like that and win with such goal margins.



“We are supposed to play like that since we are the best team in the country and there is no question about that. We are defending champions and that’s how champions have to play,” Mutebi continued.

The result saw KCCA bounce back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to Mbarara City away at Kakyeka Stadium on Tuesday. The win helped KCCA to move the second position on 29 points with a goal difference of 13, two more than BUL, who is on the same number of points.



KCCA FC’s teenage striker Sam Ssenyonjo, who was making his third appearance in the senior team, was voted the man of the match having been involved in three of KCCA’s four goals.

Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza, Erisa Ssekisambu and Joseph Kafumbe were on the score sheet for KCCA while Amir Kokomo scored SC Villa’s consolation goal.



KCCA, who still have one game in hand against Proline to finish the first round, is seven points behind leaders Vipers SC.

Vipers stretched the lead after they were awarded three points by a Fufa Disciplinary Panel that found Maroons FC guilty of fielding an ineligible player - Hannington Sebwalunnyo - against the Venoms when the two sides met.