KCCA FC coach Mutebi critical of keeper Lukwago’s ‘blunder’ against Express FC

The Ugandan coach hits out at his own keeper for the mistake which led to the team to drop vital points in the title race

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has hit out at keeper Charles Lubwago for the ‘error’ that denied his side a chance to close the gap with leaders Vipers SC.

The Ugandan champions were seeking to take advantage of Vipers’ 3-1 defeat to URA FC by beating Express, but it was not the case as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Towards half-time, KCCA custodian and skipper Lukwago made an unforgivable error when he tried to dribble past Musa Doka but the Express forward won the ball and fired into an empty net, only for KCCA defender Musa Ramathan to cover up, but unfortunately with his hand.

Ramadhan was shown a direct red card, leaving the hosts a man down while Lukwago, the cause of the error, got injured while trying to win the ball back from Doka. He was substituted and taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Mutebi was forced to make an early substitution as Ali Mwirusi came on to replace the injured first-choice keeper but Frank Kalanda stepped up to take the penalty and scored for Express.

After the game, Mutebi was furious at his captain Lukwago for the blunder.

“A senior player like him [Lukwago] should not be making such silly mistakes,” Mutebi is quoted by New Vision. “Because of his poor decision-making, we lost two important points.”



The KCCA tactician, however, remained resolute that his side will fight on to the very end.

“I am disappointed but the fight is still on and we shall keep chasing until the last game of the season,” Mutebi continued.

KCCA are on 46 points, four behind leaders Vipers, who lost 3-1 to URA on Friday. KCCA will face Police at Lugogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Express assistant coach James Odoch was content with the away point. He said the result will be a buildup to their fight against relegation.

“We did not play well but I am happy for the point. We are fighting relegation and now every point is important,” explained Odoch.

Express are now on 28 points in 11th position. They will be back in action on Tuesday against URA at home at Kavumba Recreation Centre.