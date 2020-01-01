KCCA FC coach Mutebi content with Proline FC draw despite title race slip

The Ugandan coach says he was happy to snatch a point against a determined side in the league on Tuesday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi says he was contended after managing to take a point from Proline FC in a Uganda Premier League match played on Tuesday.

The Uganda champions were seeking to get a win to close the gap between them and table-toppers Vipers SC and the 0-0 draw reduced their chances of retaining the title as Vipers can increase the gap to six points when they play Wakiso Giants on Wednesday.

Mutebi has admitted given the performance of the visitors and the chances they created, his side could have easily lost the game and picking up a point is a fair result.



"The performance was average, from both sides. I am happy with the point, although it's not what I wanted given our mission of catching up on the leaders," Mutebi is quoted by New Vision.

“The opponents fronted their case, created chances and could have beaten us.”



KCCA came into Tuesday's clash needing a win to draw them to within a point of Vipers (53 points).



The defending champions played the game without a bulk of their starters - Charles Lukwago, Gift Ali, John Revita, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamir Mutyaba and Mustafa Kizza.



Erisa Ssekisambu and Sadam Juma failed to make their experience count on a day they needed all the points and failed to inspire the likes of Julius Poloto and Moses Aliro.



Meanwhile, Proline assistant coach Anthony Bongole was left disappointed with the result and believes they deserved a victory.



"We deserved more than what we got because we created multiple chances, but my forwards were not clinical at burying our chances," he said.



Proline moved off the base to 15th position on 22 points and Tooro United are now anchoring the table on the same amount of points.