KCCA FC coach Byekwaso: Time ripe for Lwanga to start matches

The youngster has so far scored nine goals despite starting featuring only as a substitute

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso believes it is high time Charles Lwanga starts matches for the 13-time league champions.

The youngster has been starting from the bench but when brought on, he has never failed to impress. His most recent contribution was against SC Villa, where he came from the bench to score the only goal to help the Garbage Collectors collect maximum points in the Ugandan Premier League match.

Despite conceding it was tactical for the attacker to start from the bench, the Hippos tactician believes it should now be changed.

"Lwanga starting on the bench is tactical, but we intend to change that and make him a regular because he has impressed whenever he has come on," Byekwaso said in a recent interview.

"He has done well and helped us a lot. He should have his chance and I think that should be starting with our upcoming fixture against Mbarara City FC."

Byekwaso, who took over from Mike Mutebi on an interim basis, has further explained why Samuel Ssenyonjo has been starting ahead of the 22-year-old.

"We have always seen him doing a lot of things when he comes on as a substitute, his pace is extraordinary, it helps us a lot mostly when our opponents have burnt out," the coach added.

"When compared to Ssenyonjo, Lwanga is faster but the latter could be better on the ball that is how we have decided on who starts and who comes in at a later time especially in the games I have been in charge of.

"At the start of the game, we need the ball player that is why we have been starting with Ssenyonjo. And at a later stage, when the opponents are tired, we have always introduced Lwanga and I think they have both done well when needed."

Lwanga is the club's top scorer in the league having scored nine goals, one fewer than UPL top scorers Yunus Ssentamu and Steven Mukwala.

The Kasasiro Boys hope to reclaim the league title from Vipers SC who won it last season. Fufa declared the Venoms champions as the league was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.