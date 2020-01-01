KCCA FC cannot afford to be careless against Kyetume FC – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach reveals the reason why his side must win their match set for the Mighty Arena, in Jinja on Tuesday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stressed the importance of going for the three points when they take on Kyetume FC in a Uganda Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Ugandan champions won the reverse fixture 5-2 at Lugogo Stadium and as they head for the second round tie set for the Mighty Arena, in Jinja, coach Mutebi has maintained they must win the match to remain on course to retain the title.

“We want to win. The league is hitting the business end and we cannot afford to carelessly drop any points now,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“We have a broader squad now. With [Anaku], [Poloto] now in. we have options. Sadam is back and we have to see if we can field him now or later. The captain Charles [Lukwago] has also recovered from illness and he will start against Kyetume.

“Kizza is also back and will start against Kyetume. The young man Aliro had a good debut against CATDA and he also gives us options in right back. He has to jostle for the spot with Obenchan and Musa

Article continues below

“We had a difficult game against Kyetume in the first round and we know what kind of threat they pose. The players know the magnitude of the task at hand.”

Kyetume are yet to win a game in the second round of the league. The 13th placed side has lost twice, drawn once. As much as the champions have scored the most goals, they have let in 17 goals which should be a concern to coach Mutebi and his technical team.

KCCA’s goalscorer against Tooro United, Opio Sunday Muzamiru is doubtful to feature after his scoring involvement in the Fufa Juniors League on the weekend against the Express FC Junior team.