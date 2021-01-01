‘I want to put my life into KCCA FC’ – Byekwaso speaks after replacing Mutebi

The new tactician reveals his immediate plans for the league giants after being appointed to take over at the Kasasiro Boys

New Kampala City Council Authority coach Morley Byekwaso has stated he will put his life into the club so as to help them achieve their targets.

The Uganda U20 tactician was confirmed as the team’s new head coach on Monday after the club confirmed they had parted ways with veteran tactician Mike Mutebi.

And speaking for the first time after taking charge, Byekwaso has explained his main target is to make sure the team moves to the top of the table in the Ugandan Premier League and further admitted he was left gutted at the exit of Mutebi.

“First of all, I would love to thank everyone who has put trust and confidence in me, first of all, I have to thank the board for giving each ex-KCCA player a chance to coach the club,” Byekwaso told KCCA Online TV on Tuesday.

“They [KCCA] started with Jackson Mayanja, they have given Sam [Ssimbwa], they have given George [Nsimbe], coach Mike [Mutebi], coach Abdallah and it is my time now and I thank them and through God’s will am going to put my life towards this club to see good things happen.”

On the sacking of Mutebi, Byekwaso admitted he was not feeling well regarding the decision taken by stating: “I don’t feel so well because we cannot think like that when you spend four years working with a good manager like coach Mike [Mutebi], I feel somehow dizzy about the problem which occurred yesterday [Monday] but as you know, I was the second in command, so I had to take over to lead the team.

“I know the position I have taken is a little bit hard but I need to be strong to see that we work hard because the fans want us to win and it means I give football a lot of time so that the team can improve better and better.

“I have been with this club for four years, I have been winning trophies so I and my technical team’s first task is for the team to go back on top of the table [move to number one], we had to go with simple things, simplicity is key, so we need to do things we have been doing in the past four years and later we can start to progress to another level of things.”

On whether he will change the starting squad, Byekwaso said: “It is very important to stick with what we have been doing here, we have always been using the kids, and it is good to stick with that but we have to see who can march the demands of the game.

“Our relationship in the technical bench has been great and we need to stick to that, we need to share together the good things that can help the team to do well, and so we don’t need to worry much because we know each other well and will support one another.”

KCCA are in fourth position on the 16-team league table as they have managed 27 points from 15 matches, and their points are nine fewer than table-toppers URA FC.