‘Fans should not look at me as big coach’ – KCCA FC’s Byekwaso after SC Villa win

The Ugandan has had a good start with Kasasiro Boys since he took over the mantle from his former boss Mike Mutebi

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Morley Byekwaso has dismissed suggestions he is a "big coach".

Since taking over as KCCA head coach when Mike Mutebi was fired, Byekwaso has won three games and lost one from the five he has overseen.

The tactician is also in charge of the U20 side that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final in Mauritania despite being debutants.

“Look at this transition as coach Morley’s time, they [fans] should not look at me as a very big coach,” Byekwaso said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“I have come into someone’s shoes, our former manager who made a lot of things so I need to start my journey very slow.

“There are things I need to introduce but they won’t come early, they need to take a process.”

A game against Sports Club Villa was viewed as the toughest for Byekwaso and his charges but they ended up winning 1-0 on Sunday.

Subsequently, he hailed the players for winning despite the high temperatures in the afternoon.

“First of all, I thank God and also thank the boys for the great job they have done,” he continued.

"We struggled in the first half but not only us, even our opponents because of the heat.

“We displayed and tried to put in the intensity but the heat could not allow us to be fast.

“So, both teams tried so much in the first half and when the heat went down, that’s when the speed went up.”

Charles Lwanga, who has been an impressive figure for the Kasasiro Boys, came from the bench and scored and the coach revealed why he had to be introduced late on.

“We have always seen him doing a lot of things when he comes on,” Byekwaso concluded.

Article continues below

“When we read our opponents that they were a bit slow and tired we had to introduce him to bring his pace into our game and he has been doing that so well.

“He is coming up and he has come up well but we are planning to use him in the future, and I think he will start in Mbarara City game.”

The win moved them to fourth place on the UPL table.