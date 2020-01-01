KCCA FC building team to dominate Premier League for five years - Ssekajja

The Kassasiro Boys failed to defend the league title but have gone on to strengthen the side

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) chairman Martin Ssekajja has claimed they are building a team which is going to be dominant in the next five seasons.

KCCA were unable to defend the Premier League title last season as Vipers SC were declared winners when Fufa moved to cancel the competition owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to strengthen for the upcoming season which will possibly start on October 17, they have made a number of key signings.

Stefano Loro Mazengo, Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, Andrew Kigozi Samson and Brian Aheebwa are the new players who have been brought in to strengthen ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We have many targets to fulfil,” Ssekajja said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“We have around nine players that have left, so we want to breed a new team to help us dominate for the next five years. We are bringing in players that add value to the club and are cost-effective.”

The chair was also quick to blame the Covid-19 issue for failing to defend the league title in his first year at the helm.

“My reign has been full of ups and downs,” he added.

“We came into office when the team was seventh but we ended the season in second. We were aiming for first position but it was cut short by Covid-19, we should have been champions for the 14th time.

“Despite Covid-19, we don’t want to make excuses, we have been trying to improve our brand, we have been growing our fan base, we have been trying to recruit in various structures of the club in the junior team, senior team and coaching staff.

“We are strengthening in various aspects, we have been trying to talk to various sponsors, we have renewed contracts. It has been work in progress behind the scenes.

“This time, we have made our targets very clear, by the number of signings we have.”

KCCA, apart from making the signings already, did promote Dominic Ayella who is a student at Masaka Secondary School, to the first team.

“We shall be promoting many youths to the senior team,” he explained.

Mustafa Kizza signed for Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact while Saddam Juma, Jackson Nunda, Jamil Malyamungu, Eric Ssenjobe and Tom Ikara, Erisa Ssekisambu have left Kassasiro Boys.

There have been rumours that even head coach Mike Mutebi might leave but the chair dismissed such reports.

“I also want to assure the fans that KCCA’s marriage with coach [Mike] Mutebi is a good one,” he concluded.